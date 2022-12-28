 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clinton comes up short in matchup with Tuscola 55-44

Tuscola tipped and eventually toppled Clinton 55-44 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Tuscola and Clinton squared off with January 27, 2022 at Tuscola High School last season. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 19, Clinton faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Tuscola took on Arcola on December 15 at Tuscola High School. Click here for a recap

