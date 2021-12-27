Clinton hammers Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley into submission 72-13

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Clinton broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 72-13 explosion on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 27.
In recent action on December 20, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley faced off against Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Clinton took on El Paso-Gridley on December 20 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.