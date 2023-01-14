Clinton outduels Mason City Illini Central in competitive clash 65-47

Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Clinton prevailed over Mason City Illini Central 65-47 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 14.
