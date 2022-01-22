Clinton staggers Moweaqua Central A & M with punishing performance 56-15

Clinton showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Moweaqua Central A & M 56-15 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 22.
In recent action on January 15, Moweaqua Central A & M faced off against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Clinton took on Mason City Illini Central on January 15 at Clinton High School. For more, click here.
