Clinton tenderizes Mason City Illini Central 58-14

Clinton swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Mason City Illini Central 58-14 on January 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 6, Clinton faced off against Downs Tri-Valley and Mason City Illini Central took on Petersburg PORTA on January 10 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For more, click here.
