Close Encounter: Athens nips Auburn 23-21

Athens found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Auburn 23-21 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 9.
In recent action on December 2, Auburn faced off against Pleasant Plains and Athens took on Williamsville on December 2 at Athens High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
