 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Close Encounter: Athens nips Springfield Lutheran 41-38

  • 0

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Athens didn't mind, dispatching Springfield Lutheran 41-38 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Recently on December 30 , Athens squared up on Jacksonville in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

Springfield Lutheran got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 21-19 margin over Athens at half.

Athens broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 34-29 lead over Springfield Lutheran.

Athens fended off Springfield Lutheran's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Turnover touch returns for Bears defense

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Turnover touch returns for Bears defense

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News