Close Encounter: Colfax Ridgeview nips Mt. Pulaski 48-43

A sigh of relief filled the air in Colfax Ridgeview's locker room after Tuesday's 48-43 win against Mt. Pulaski during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The Hilltoppers took a 23-22 lead over the Mustangs heading to halftime locker room.
Colfax Ridgeview's train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 26-20 points differential.
In recent action on February 14, Mt Pulaski faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Colfax Ridgeview took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on February 8 at Colfax Ridgeview High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
