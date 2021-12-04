Close Encounter: Maroa-Forsyth nips Macon Meridian 49-40

Maroa-Forsyth upended Macon Meridian for a narrow 49-40 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 4.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.

The Hawks took a 21-17 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.

Maroa-Forsyth broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-40 lead over Macon Meridian.

