Close Encounter: Maroa-Forsyth nips Macon Meridian 49-40

Maroa-Forsyth upended Macon Meridian for a narrow 49-40 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on December 4.
Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 11-11 tie through the first quarter.
The Hawks took a 21-17 lead over the Trojans heading to the intermission locker room.
Maroa-Forsyth broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 49-40 lead over Macon Meridian.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.