Close Encounter: Pleasant Plains nips Fairbury Prairie Central 43-42

Pleasant Plains walked the high-wire before edging Fairbury Prairie Central 43-42 on January 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
In recent action on January 19, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Tolono Unity and Pleasant Plains took on Athens on January 23 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
