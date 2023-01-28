Close Encounter: Springfield Southeast nips Springfield 41-36

Springfield Southeast topped Springfield 41-36 in a tough tilt in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 28.
Last season, Springfield and Springfield Southeast squared off with January 20, 2022 at Springfield High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 21, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Springfield Southeast took on Normal University on January 13 at Springfield Southeast High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.