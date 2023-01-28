 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Close Encounter: Springfield Southeast nips Springfield 41-36

Springfield Southeast topped Springfield 41-36 in a tough tilt in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 28.

Last season, Springfield and Springfield Southeast squared off with January 20, 2022 at Springfield High School last season. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on January 21, Springfield faced off against Rochester and Springfield Southeast took on Normal University on January 13 at Springfield Southeast High School. For more, click here.

