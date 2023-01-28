 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Complete command: Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond dominates Moweaqua Central A&M in convincing showing 50-29

  • 0

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Moweaqua Central A&M for a 50-29 victory at Moweaqua Central A&M High on January 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 16, Moweaqua Central A&M faced off against Kincaid South Fork. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News