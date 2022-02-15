 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Complete command: Hillsboro thwarts all counters to defeat Auburn 64-39

  • 0

Hillsboro's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Auburn during a 64-39 blowout on February 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

The first quarter gave Hillsboro a 16-7 lead over Auburn.

An intermission tie at 26-26 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Hilltoppers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 64-39 lead over the Trojans.

Recently on February 7 , Auburn squared up on Jacksonville Routt Catholic in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's how much Olympic athletes get from their country for taking home the gold

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News