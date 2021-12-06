Complete command: Maroa-Forsyth thwarts all counters to defeat Auburn 52-21

Maroa-Forsyth controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 52-21 victory over Auburn in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Maroa-Forsyth made the first move by forging a 22-2 margin over Auburn after the first quarter.
Maroa-Forsyth kept a 29-9 half margin at Auburn's expense.
Maroa-Forsyth and Auburn were engaged in a mammoth affair at 42-15 as the fourth quarter started.
Recently on November 30 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
