Complete command: Normal Community West thwarts all counters to defeat Champaign Centennial 73-53

Normal Community West's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Champaign Centennial 73-53 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 28.
Normal Community West opened with a 14-12 advantage over Champaign Centennial through the first quarter.
The Wildcats' shooting jumped to a 36-23 lead over the Chargers at the intermission.
The Wildcats' might showed as they carried a 54-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
