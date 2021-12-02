 Skip to main content
Complete command: Pleasant Plains thwarts all counters to defeat Auburn 49-13

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Pleasant Plains broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 49-13 explosion on Auburn in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Pleasant Plains made the first move by forging a 16-6 margin over Auburn after the first quarter.

The Cardinals' shooting pulled ahead to a 30-9 lead over the Trojans at the half.

The Cardinals' authority showed as they carried a 40-11 lead into the fourth quarter.

