Complete command: Pleasant Plains thwarts all counters to defeat Auburn 49-13

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Pleasant Plains broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 49-13 explosion on Auburn in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Pleasant Plains made the first move by forging a 16-6 margin over Auburn after the first quarter.
The Cardinals' shooting pulled ahead to a 30-9 lead over the Trojans at the half.
The Cardinals' authority showed as they carried a 40-11 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.