 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Complete command: Sherrard dominates St. Joseph-Ogden in convincing showing 53-30

  • 0

Sherrard built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 53-30 win over St. Joseph-Ogden during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Sherrard moved in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 12-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 28-19 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.

Sherrard jumped to a 45-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on December 21, St Joseph-Ogden squared off with Fithian Oakwood in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: For Ozzie Smith’s birthday, five did-you-know facts about Cardinals’ legend

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: For Ozzie Smith’s birthday, five did-you-know facts about Cardinals’ legend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News