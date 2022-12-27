Complete command: Sherrard dominates St. Joseph-Ogden in convincing showing 53-30

Sherrard built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 53-30 win over St. Joseph-Ogden during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Sherrard moved in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 12-4 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 28-19 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.

Sherrard jumped to a 45-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the final quarter.