Complete command: Sherrard dominates St. Joseph-Ogden in convincing showing 53-30

Sherrard built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 53-30 win over St. Joseph-Ogden during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Sherrard moved in front of St. Joseph-Ogden 12-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Tigers fought to a 28-19 halftime margin at the Spartans' expense.
Sherrard jumped to a 45-30 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via an 8-0 stretch over the final quarter.
