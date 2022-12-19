 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Convincing fashion: Carlinville handles Raymond Lincolnwood 54-26

Carlinville's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Raymond Lincolnwood 54-26 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 19.

Recently on December 12, Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with Niantic Sangamon Valley in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

