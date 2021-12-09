Convincing fashion: Maroa-Forsyth handles Mason City Illini Central 51-28

Maroa-Forsyth swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Mason City Illini Central 51-28 in Illinois girls basketball on December 9.
Maroa-Forsyth jumped in front of Mason City Illini Central 4-1 to begin the second quarter.
Maroa-Forsyth opened a meager 19-10 gap over Mason City Illini Central at the intermission.
The Trojans took control in the third quarter with a 35-16 advantage over the Cougars.
