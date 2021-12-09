 Skip to main content
Convincing fashion: Maroa-Forsyth handles Mason City Illini Central 51-28

Maroa-Forsyth swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Mason City Illini Central 51-28 in Illinois girls basketball on December 9.

Maroa-Forsyth jumped in front of Mason City Illini Central 4-1 to begin the second quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth opened a meager 19-10 gap over Mason City Illini Central at the intermission.

The Trojans took control in the third quarter with a 35-16 advantage over the Cougars.

Recently on December 4 , Maroa-Forsyth squared up on Macon Meridian in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

