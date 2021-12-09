Convincing fashion: Maroa-Forsyth handles Mason City Illini Central 51-28

Maroa-Forsyth swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Mason City Illini Central 51-28 in Illinois girls basketball on December 9.

Maroa-Forsyth jumped in front of Mason City Illini Central 4-1 to begin the second quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth opened a meager 19-10 gap over Mason City Illini Central at the intermission.

The Trojans took control in the third quarter with a 35-16 advantage over the Cougars.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.