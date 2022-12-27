Convincing fashion: Morton handles Springfield 72-44

Morton showed top form to dominate Springfield during a 72-44 victory on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Morton steamrolled in front of Springfield 20-4 to begin the second quarter.
The Senators didn't give up, slicing the gap to 32-18 at halftime.
Morton pulled to a 47-31 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Potters, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 25-13 final quarter, too.
Lede AI Sports Desk
