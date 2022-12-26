Convincing fashion: Nokomis handles Raymond Lincolnwood 52-27

Nokomis swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Raymond Lincolnwood 52-27 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Nokomis and Raymond Lincolnwood faced off on January 20, 2022 at Nokomis High School. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 19, Raymond Lincolnwood squared off with Carlinville in a basketball game. For more, click here.
