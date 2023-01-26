Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City collects skin-tight win against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 54-51

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City eventually plied victory away from Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 54-51 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on January 26.
Last season, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op faced off on January 27, 2022 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City faced off against Tuscola and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op took on Altamont on January 18 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op. For a full recap, click here.
