Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin knocked off Decatur MacArthur 56-43 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 7.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin opened with a 16-10 advantage over Decatur MacArthur through the first quarter.

The Generals drew within 20-19 at the half.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin moved to a 27-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Cyclones outscored the Generals 29-23 in the fourth quarter.

