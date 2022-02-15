Decatur MacArthur rides to cruise control win over Chatham Glenwood 60-30

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Chatham Glenwood had no answers as Decatur MacArthur roared to a 60-30 victory on February 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Decatur MacArthur's offense darted to a 26-17 lead over Chatham Glenwood at the half.

In recent action on February 5, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield on February 10 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

