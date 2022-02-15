Decatur MacArthur rides to cruise control win over Chatham Glenwood 60-30

Chatham Glenwood had no answers as Decatur MacArthur roared to a 60-30 victory on February 15 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Decatur MacArthur's offense darted to a 26-17 lead over Chatham Glenwood at the half.
In recent action on February 5, Decatur MacArthur faced off against Springfield Southeast and Chatham Glenwood took on Springfield on February 10 at Chatham Glenwood High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
