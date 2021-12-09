 Skip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa collects skin-tight win against Macon Meridian 49-42

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Decatur St. Teresa nabbed it to nudge past Macon Meridian 49-42 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 9.

In recent action on December 4, Macon Meridian faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Decatur St Teresa took on Warrensburg-Latham on December 2 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

