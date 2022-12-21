Decatur St. Teresa explodes past Hartsburg-Emden 62-27

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Hartsburg-Emden from start to finish for a 62-27 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Decatur St. Teresa darted in front of Hartsburg-Emden 19-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 33-15 advantage at half over the Stags.

Decatur St. Teresa thundered to a 50-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Stags 12-8 in the last stanza.

Recently on December 6, Decatur St Teresa squared off with Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

