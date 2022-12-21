Decatur St. Teresa explodes past Hartsburg-Emden 62-27

Decatur St. Teresa left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Hartsburg-Emden from start to finish for a 62-27 victory during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Decatur St. Teresa darted in front of Hartsburg-Emden 19-10 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs registered a 33-15 advantage at half over the Stags.

Decatur St. Teresa thundered to a 50-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Stags 12-8 in the last stanza.