Decatur St. Teresa nips Mt. Pulaski in taut scare 62-59

Decatur St. Teresa topped Mt. Pulaski 62-59 in a tough tilt in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 31.
The last time Mt Pulaski and Decatur St Teresa played in a 50-46 game on January 10, 2022. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 24, Mt Pulaski faced off against Argenta-Oreana . For more, click here. Decatur St Teresa took on Mt Zion on January 18 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. For a full recap, click here.
