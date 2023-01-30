Decatur St. Teresa outlasts Cerro Gordo 58-44

Decatur St. Teresa pushed past Cerro Gordo for a 58-44 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 18, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Mt Zion . For more, click here. Cerro Gordo took on Toledo Cumberland on January 23 at Toledo Cumberland High School. For results, click here.
