Decatur St. Teresa triumphs in strong showing over Monticello 45-20

Decatur St. Teresa painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Monticello's defense for a 45-20 win in Illinois girls basketball on December 19.
In recent action on December 12, Monticello faced off against Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Decatur St Teresa took on Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City on December 6 at Decatur Saint Teresa High School. Click here for a recap
