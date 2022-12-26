Deer Creek-Mackinaw makes Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op walk the plank 63-22

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Deer Creek-Mackinaw did exactly that with a 63-22 win against Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op in Illinois girls basketball action on December 26.
In recent action on December 19, Niantic Sangamon Valley/Tri-City Co-op faced off against Virden North Mac and Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Pawnee on December 22 at Pawnee High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.