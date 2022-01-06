 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Deer Creek-Mackinaw posts win at Heyworth's expense 48-33

Playing with a winning hand, Deer Creek-Mackinaw trumped Heyworth 48-33 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on December 27, Deer Creek-Mackinaw faced off against Pana and Heyworth took on Decatur St Teresa on December 29 at Heyworth High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

