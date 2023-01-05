 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Deer Creek-Mackinaw triumphs in strong showing over Heyworth 64-41

  • 0

Deer Creek-Mackinaw showed no mercy to Heyworth, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 64-41 victory in Illinois girls basketball action on January 5.

Last season, Deer Creek-Mackinaw and Heyworth squared off with January 6, 2022 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 29, Heyworth faced off against Hillsboro and Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Petersburg PORTA on December 29 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US men's national soccer team hit with scandal after angry mom outs coach about old assault

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

US men's national soccer team hit with scandal after angry mom outs coach about old assault

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News