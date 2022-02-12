Destination, victory: Hoopeston Area tops Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52-21

Hoopeston Area took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 52-21 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 12.
The Cornjerkers made the first move by forging a 52-21 margin over the Falcons after the first quarter.
