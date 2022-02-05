Destination, victory: Springfield Lutheran tops Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 48-18

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield Lutheran jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 48-18 win over Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran at Springfield Lutheran High on February 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Springfield Lutheran made the first move by forging a 48-18 margin over Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran after the first quarter.

In recent action on January 31, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood and Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran took on Gillespie on January 31 at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

