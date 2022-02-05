Destination, victory: Springfield Lutheran tops Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran 48-18

Springfield Lutheran jumped out to an early lead and pulled away for a 48-18 win over Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran at Springfield Lutheran High on February 5 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Springfield Lutheran made the first move by forging a 48-18 margin over Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran after the first quarter.
