Dieterich collects victory over Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 49-32

Dieterich notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 49-32 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 9.
The last time Dieterich and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op played in a 44-29 game on January 10, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on December 27, Dieterich faced off against Arcola and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op took on Toledo Cumberland on January 2 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op. For a full recap, click here.
