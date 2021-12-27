Dieterich rains down on Arcola 56-46

Dieterich handed Arcola a tough 56-46 loss during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Recently on December 16 , Arcola squared up on Tuscola in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Movin Maroons' offense jumped to a 30-18 lead over the Purple Riders at the half.
Dieterich withstood Arcola's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
