Saddled up and ready to go, Downs Tri-Valley spurred past Monticello 48-33 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 11.
In recent action on February 6, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Mt Pulaski . For results, click here. Monticello took on Tolono Unity on February 6 at Monticello High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.