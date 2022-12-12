Downs Tri-Valley knocks off Fisher 55-53

With little to no wiggle room, Downs Tri-Valley nosed past Fisher 55-53 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 5, Fisher faced off against LeRoy and Downs Tri-Valley took on Heyworth on December 7 at Downs Tri-Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.