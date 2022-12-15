Dunlap designs winning blueprint against Canton 68-53

Dunlap notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Canton 68-53 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Dunlap and Canton faced off on January 4, 2022 at Canton High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 2, Canton squared off with Morton in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.