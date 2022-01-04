Dunlap escapes close call with Canton 51-47

With little to no wiggle room, Dunlap nosed past Canton 51-47 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 22, Canton faced off against Dixon and Dunlap took on Springfield Lanphier on December 28 at Springfield Lanphier High School. Click here for a recap
The Eagles made the first move by forging a 28-16 margin over the Little Giants after the first quarter.
The verdict could've been in doubt thanks to the Little Giants' finishing flurry, but the Eagles swerved out of trouble to earn the win in the final quarter.
