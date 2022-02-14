East St. Louis rides the rough off Taylorville 54-44

East St. Louis charged Taylorville and collected a 54-44 victory at East St. Louis High on February 14 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The Flyers broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-28 lead over the Tornadoes.
The Flyers withstood the Tornadoes' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
Recently on February 1 , Taylorville squared up on Mt Zion in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
