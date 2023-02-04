A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran defeated Springfield Lutheran 40-33 at Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran on February 4 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The last time Springfield Lutheran and Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran played in a 48-18 game on February 5, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 26, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Pawnee. For results, click here.