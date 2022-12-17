Effingham St. Anthony mauls Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond in strong effort 66-39

Effingham St. Anthony showed top form to dominate Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond during a 66-39 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Effingham St Anthony squared off with December 18, 2021 at Effingham St Anthony High School last season. Click here for a recap
Recently on December 12, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared off with Monticello in a basketball game. For more, click here.
