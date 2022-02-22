Effingham St. Anthony records sound decision over Hume Shiloh 53-45

Effingham St. Anthony broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Hume Shiloh 53-45 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 22.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Effingham St. Anthony and Hume Shiloh settling for a 19-19 first-quarter knot.
Effingham St. Anthony broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 53-45 lead over Hume Shiloh.
