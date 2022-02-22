 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Effingham St. Anthony records sound decision over Hume Shiloh 53-45

  • 0

Effingham St. Anthony broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Hume Shiloh 53-45 in Illinois girls basketball action on February 22.

Recently on February 14 , Hume Shiloh squared up on Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Effingham St. Anthony and Hume Shiloh settling for a 19-19 first-quarter knot.

Effingham St. Anthony broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 53-45 lead over Hume Shiloh.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears Top 10 free agent signings

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears Top 10 free agent signings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News