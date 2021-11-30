Effingham trips Taylorville in tenacious tussle 38-34

Effingham wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 38-34 victory over Taylorville on November 30 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The Flaming Hearts opened a tight 17-15 gap over the Tornadoes at the half.

Effingham avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 21-19 stretch over the final quarter.

