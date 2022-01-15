 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

El Paso-Gridley turns out the lights on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 41-15

  • 0

El Paso-Gridley didn't tinker around with Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. A 41-15 result offered a strong testament in the win column in Illinois girls basketball action on January 15.

In recent action on January 10, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and El Paso-Gridley took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on January 10 at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: No All Pro Bear snubs here

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: No All Pro Bear snubs here

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News