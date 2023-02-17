Fan stress was at an all-time high as Eureka did just enough to beat Canton 61-55 at Eureka High on Feb. 17 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
The last time Canton and Eureka played in a 53-30 game on Feb. 18, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 2, Eureka faced off against Fisher . Click here for a recap. Canton took on Bartonville Limestone on Feb. 7 at Canton High School. For results, click here.
