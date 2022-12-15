Fairbury Prairie Central escapes Champaign St. Thomas More in thin win 52-50

Fairbury Prairie Central posted a narrow 52-50 win over Champaign St. Thomas More during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
Last season, Fairbury Prairie Central and Champaign St. Thomas More faced off on December 16, 2021 at Fairbury Prairie Central High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 5, Champaign St. Thomas More squared off with Tuscola in a basketball game. For more, click here.
