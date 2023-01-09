Fairbury Prairie Central survives close clash with St. Joseph-Ogden 47-44

Fairbury Prairie Central derailed St. Joseph-Ogden's hopes after a 47-44 verdict during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
The last time St Joseph-Ogden and Fairbury Prairie Central played in a 58-48 game on February 22, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 2, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Canton and St Joseph-Ogden took on Port Byron Riverdale on December 29 at St Joseph-Ogden High School. Click here for a recap.
