 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Fithian Oakwood drums Danville Schlarman in sound fashion 57-5

  • 0

Fithian Oakwood's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Danville Schlarman during a 57-5 blowout at Danville Schlarman High on February 7 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 24, Danville Schlarman faced off against Milford and Fithian Oakwood took on Westville on January 27 at Westville High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Early Olympic standouts as the Beijing games begin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News